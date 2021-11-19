NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 21.12% YTD Gain?

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s traded shares stood at 2.33 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $177.00, to imply an increase of 3.30% or $5.65 in intraday trading. The NKE share’s 52-week high remains $179.10, putting it -1.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $125.44. The company has a valuation of $267.81B, with average of 6.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

After registering a 3.30% upside in the latest session, NIKE Inc. (NKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 175.77 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 3.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.62%, and 8.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.12%.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 17.90% this quarter before jumping 29.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $12.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.68 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 123.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.95% annually.

NKE Dividends

NIKE Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 16 and December 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NIKE Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.10, with the share yield ticking at 0.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

NIKE Inc. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.78% of the shares at 84.02% float percentage. In total, 83.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 104.16 million shares (or 8.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.84 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 94.64 million shares, or about 7.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.58 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NIKE Inc. (NKE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 35.85 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.76 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.04 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 3.46 billion.