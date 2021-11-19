Is SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Poised For Further Gains At A 31.08% Distance From The Low?

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.11, to imply an increase of 15.05% or $0.93 in intraday trading. The SCYX share’s 52-week high remains $10.25, putting it -44.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.90. The company has a valuation of $144.43M, with average of 225.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCYX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.71.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

After registering a 15.05% upside in the latest session, SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.29 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 15.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.27%, and 17.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.92, implying an increase of 71.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCYX has been trading -392.26% off suggested target high and -125.04% from its likely low.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -153.60% this quarter before jumping 81.90% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $370k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.65 million.

SCYX Dividends

SCYNEXIS Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SCYNEXIS Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

SCYNEXIS Inc. insiders hold 3.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.00% of the shares at 55.00% float percentage. In total, 53.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.13 million shares (or 10.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caxton Corporation with 1.41 million shares, or about 6.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.18 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.6 million shares. This is just over 7.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.52 million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about 3.88 million.