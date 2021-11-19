Is ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) Expensive At $1.40? Check These Facts.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s traded shares stood at 3.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply a decrease of -7.28% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The RWLK share’s 52-week high remains $6.00, putting it -328.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $89.15M, with average of 15.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RWLK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

After registering a -7.28% downside in the last session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6000 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -7.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.68%, and 1.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.06%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 60.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RWLK has been trading -150.0% off suggested target high and -150.0% from its likely low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 57.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $747k and $1.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 114.20% before jumping 46.10% in the following quarter.

RWLK Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. insiders hold 2.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.50% of the shares at 9.71% float percentage. In total, 9.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.37 million shares (or 2.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.03 million shares, or about 2.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.74 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51610.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 97542.0.