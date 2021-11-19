Is Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) Expensive At $5.56? Check These Facts.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s traded shares stood at 2.52 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.56, to imply a decrease of -54.09% or -$6.55 in intraday trading. The CNTB share’s 52-week high remains $29.27, putting it -426.44% down since that peak but still an impressive -114.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.90. The company has a valuation of $696.38M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 104.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

After registering a -54.09% downside in the latest session, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.82 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -54.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.73%, and -27.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.51%. Short interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) saw shorts transact 0.86 million shares and set a 18.4 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.24% of the shares at 33.24% float percentage. In total, 33.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.99 million shares (or 12.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $136.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.93 million shares, or about 6.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $76.67 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 16.53 million.