Is AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.02, to imply a decrease of -4.06% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The AMPG share’s 52-week high remains $19.80, putting it -392.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.88. The company has a valuation of $37.67M, with average of 333.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMPG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) trade information

After registering a -4.06% downside in the last session, AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.73%, and 17.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.60%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 59.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMPG has been trading -148.76% off suggested target high and -148.76% from its likely low.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.3 million.

AMPG Dividends

AmpliTech Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AmpliTech Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)’s Major holders

AmpliTech Group Inc. insiders hold 4.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.69% of the shares at 9.07% float percentage. In total, 8.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 2.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.13 million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.61 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 1.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 70643.0, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.