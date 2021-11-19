Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) Dropped -31.76% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s traded shares stood at 86.61 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.23, to imply an increase of 76.78% or $4.01 in intraday trading. The GTEC share’s 52-week high remains $26.42, putting it -186.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.50. The company has a valuation of $58.78M, with an average of 65820.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 37.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GTEC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

After registering a 76.78% upside in the latest session, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.81 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 76.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.00%, and -16.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.90%. Short interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) saw shorts transact 43470.0 shares and set a 1.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 34.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTEC has been trading -51.68% off suggested target high and -51.68% from its likely low.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $21.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.13 million.

GTEC Dividends

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation insiders hold 60.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.64% of the shares at 1.64% float percentage. In total, 0.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 53342.0 shares (or 0.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 11677.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $91547.0.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5467.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37503.0