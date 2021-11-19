GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL): Can A Stock Be 43.56% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.67, to imply a decrease of -5.30% or -$2.22 in intraday trading. The GFL share’s 52-week high remains $43.71, putting it -10.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.64. The company has a valuation of $17.14B, with average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

After registering a -5.30% downside in the latest session, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.24 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -5.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.05%, and 3.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.56%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.22, implying an increase of 10.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27.02 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GFL has been trading -21.0% off suggested target high and 31.89% from its likely low.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GFL Environmental Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.10% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

GFL Environmental Inc. insiders hold 7.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.45% of the shares at 80.06% float percentage. In total, 74.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BC Partners Advisors L.P. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 57.46 million shares (or 18.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.83 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 46.65 million shares, or about 14.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.49 billion.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Series Canada Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 5.31 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $174.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 96.99 million.