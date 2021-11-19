Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Surging 73.23% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $298.32, to imply an increase of 2.77% or $8.05 in intraday trading. The ETSY share’s 52-week high remains $294.36, putting it 1.33% up since that peak but still an impressive 57.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $127.44. The company has a valuation of $34.20B, with average of 2.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Etsy Inc. (ETSY), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ETSY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

After registering a 2.77% upside in the latest session, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 299.40 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 2.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.58%, and 24.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.16%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $251.78, implying a decrease of -18.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $179.00 and $285.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ETSY has been trading 4.47% off suggested target high and 40.0% from its likely low.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -22.90% this quarter before falling -23.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $518 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $682.27 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 272.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.30% annually.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Etsy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Etsy Inc. insiders hold 0.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.45% of the shares at 92.01% float percentage. In total, 91.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.93 million shares (or 11.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.15 million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.3 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Etsy Inc. (ETSY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.59 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $738.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.83 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 582.52 million.