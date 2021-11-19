Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s traded shares stood at 2.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.50, to imply an increase of 15.09% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The DOGZ share’s 52-week high remains $4.98, putting it -10.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $140.36M, with an average of 2.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 872.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

After registering a 15.09% upside in the last session, Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.64 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 15.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.22%, and 22.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 113.27%. Short interest in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation has its next earnings report out on June 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dogness (International) Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Dogness (International) Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.33% of the shares at 6.33% float percentage. In total, 6.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 49220.0 shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 40290.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $85011.0.

Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series holds roughly 22531.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43034.0