ContextLogic Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WISH) Stock Falls -7.97 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s traded shares stood at 38.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.39, to imply a decrease of -7.97% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The WISH share’s 52-week high remains $32.85, putting it -648.29% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.61. The company has a valuation of $2.85B, with average of 35.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give WISH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

After registering a -7.97% downside in the last session, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.57 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -7.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.74%, and -27.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.93%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.61, implying an increase of 33.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WISH has been trading -173.35% off suggested target high and 8.88% from its likely low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $361.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $463.69 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -447.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 56.00% annually.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ContextLogic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

ContextLogic Inc. insiders hold 4.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.90% of the shares at 97.68% float percentage. In total, 92.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Galileo (PTC) Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 103.77 million shares (or 20.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.64 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Formation8 GP, LLC with 63.39 million shares, or about 12.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.0 billion.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Columbia Acorn Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port holds roughly 3.94 million shares. This is just over 0.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.97 million, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 31.17 million.