Boom Or Bust: Where Is EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Stock Headed Next?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares stood at 4.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.93, to imply a decrease of -0.78% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The EQT share’s 52-week high remains $23.24, putting it -11.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.27. The company has a valuation of $7.92B, with average of 8.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for EQT Corporation (EQT), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EQT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

After registering a -0.78% downside in the latest session, EQT Corporation (EQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.32 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.47%, and -1.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.01%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.64, implying an increase of 33.85% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $47.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQT has been trading -124.56% off suggested target high and -9.89% from its likely low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 2,950.00% this quarter before jumping 223.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.59 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $922.33 million and $1.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 58.20% before jumping 46.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -54.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EQT Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corporation insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.04% of the shares at 87.40% float percentage. In total, 87.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.97 million shares (or 13.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.02 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.67 million shares, or about 7.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $586.5 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EQT Corporation (EQT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 17.75 million shares. This is just over 4.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $395.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.89 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 175.63 million.