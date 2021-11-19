Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Stock?

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s traded shares stood at 2.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.04, to imply an increase of 0.59% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The AZN share’s 52-week high remains $64.21, putting it -12.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.48. The company has a valuation of $189.09B, with an average of 6.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AZN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

After registering a 0.59% upside in the latest session, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.37 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.87%, and -6.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.44%. Short interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw shorts transact 7.14 million shares and set a 1.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.63, implying an increase of 19.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $58.60 and $104.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AZN has been trading -82.5% off suggested target high and -2.73% from its likely low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 40.40% this quarter before jumping 45.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9.99 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.58 billion and $7.41 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 51.80% before jumping 43.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 137.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.60% annually.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AstraZeneca PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 1.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.45%.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

AstraZeneca PLC insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.35% of the shares at 15.36% float percentage. In total, 15.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 67.95 million shares (or 2.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.07 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 48.7 million shares, or about 1.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.92 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 26.85 million shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.61 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.45 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 1.41 billion.