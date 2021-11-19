Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) Stock?

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $89.38, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CONE share’s 52-week high remains $89.69, putting it -0.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.64. The company has a valuation of $10.97B, with average of 1.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CyrusOne Inc. (CONE), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CONE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the latest session, CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 89.69 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.03%, and 9.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $89.29, implying a decrease of -0.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $80.00 and $93.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CONE has been trading -4.05% off suggested target high and 10.49% from its likely low.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 106.20% this quarter before falling -73.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $289.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $295.46 million.

CONE Dividends

CyrusOne Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CyrusOne Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.04, with the share yield ticking at 2.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s Major holders

CyrusOne Inc. insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.88% of the shares at 106.42% float percentage. In total, 105.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cohen & Steers Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.47 million shares (or 16.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.39 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.39 million shares, or about 14.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.18 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5.44 million shares. This is just over 4.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $396.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.41 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 230.6 million.