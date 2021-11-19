Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) Stock?

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s traded shares stood at 2.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.70, to imply an increase of 0.44% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AGC share’s 52-week high remains $18.11, putting it -32.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.04. The company has a valuation of $892.42M, with an average of 8.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) trade information

After registering a 0.44% upside in the last session, Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.15 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.70%, and 34.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.53%. Short interest in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) saw shorts transact 6.04 million shares and set a 2.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.75, implying an increase of 7.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $16.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGC has been trading -20.44% off suggested target high and 5.11% from its likely low.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) estimates and forecasts

AGC Dividends

Altimeter Growth Corp. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

Altimeter Growth Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.86% of the shares at 24.86% float percentage. In total, 24.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JS Capital Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.5 million shares (or 5.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clearlake Capital Group, LP with 2.5 million shares, or about 5.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $32.15 million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF holds roughly 18881.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17997.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.21 million.