Boom Or Bust: What Are Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s (NYSE:CPG) Future Prospects?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s traded shares stood at 2.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.34, to imply a decrease of -6.57% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The CPG share’s 52-week high remains $5.48, putting it -26.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $3.37B, with an average of 2.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CPG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

After registering a -6.57% downside in the latest session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.78 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -6.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.22%, and -9.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.29%. Short interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) saw shorts transact 17.69 million shares and set a 4.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.34, implying an increase of 40.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.62 and $10.13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPG has been trading -133.41% off suggested target high and -29.49% from its likely low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -108.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $658.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2018, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $657.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $621.41 million and $549.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.00% before jumping 19.70% in the following quarter.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out on October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.31%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Crescent Point Energy Corp. insiders hold 8.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.06% of the shares at 42.82% float percentage. In total, 39.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 39.51 million shares (or 6.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $164.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd with 16.7 million shares, or about 2.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $69.65 million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Franklin Templeton VIP-Small Cap Value VIP Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value holds roughly 25.41 million shares. This is just over 4.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.24 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 34.35 million.