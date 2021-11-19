Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Recovered 89.36% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 43.51% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.51, to imply an increase of 2.08% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The BNGO share’s 52-week high remains $15.69, putting it -247.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 89.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $1.27B, with an average of 9.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BNGO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

After registering a 2.08% upside in the latest session, Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.20 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.33%, and -17.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.51%. Short interest in Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw shorts transact 38.52 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 62.42% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNGO has been trading -210.42% off suggested target high and -121.73% from its likely low.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 91.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.2 million and $3.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 92.60% before jumping 26.60% in the following quarter.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 21 and June 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bionano Genomics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Bionano Genomics Inc. insiders hold 0.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.86% of the shares at 15.91% float percentage. In total, 15.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.49 million shares (or 3.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.3 million shares, or about 3.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $75.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.19 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.15 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 19.46 million.