At Current Prices, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) Worth A Patient Look?

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s traded shares stood at 6.97 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.24, to imply an increase of 8.77% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The MTCR share’s 52-week high remains $11.00, putting it -787.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $32.93M, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Metacrine Inc. (MTCR), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MTCR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.61.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

After registering a 8.77% upside in the last session, Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3800 this Thursday, 11/18/21, jumping 8.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.80%, and -66.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.22%. Short interest in Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.10, implying an increase of 82.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTCR has been trading -1109.68% off suggested target high and 19.35% from its likely low.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 56.70% this quarter before jumping 48.70% for the next one.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Metacrine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Metacrine Inc. insiders hold 21.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.30% of the shares at 79.27% float percentage. In total, 62.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.06 million shares (or 11.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is venBio Partners LLC with 3.06 million shares, or about 11.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $24.04 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove holds roughly 0.51 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 2.66 million.