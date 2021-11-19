At Current Prices, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Worth A Patient Look?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s traded shares stood at 4.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.90, to imply a decrease of -13.31% or -$7.66 in intraday trading. The FL share’s 52-week high remains $66.71, putting it -33.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.94. The company has a valuation of $5.86B, with average of 2.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

After registering a -13.31% downside in the latest session, Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.76 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -13.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.87%, and 20.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.00, implying an increase of 28.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $91.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FL has been trading -82.36% off suggested target high and 9.82% from its likely low.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 13.20% this quarter before falling -3.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $2.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.25 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -32.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.95% annually.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Foot Locker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 1.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Foot Locker Inc. insiders hold 1.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.51% of the shares at 95.77% float percentage. In total, 94.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.75 million shares (or 12.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $582.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.08 million shares, or about 10.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $505.83 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Foot Locker Inc. (FL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 3.03 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $173.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.92 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 179.96 million.