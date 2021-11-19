Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST): Is This The Time To Buy?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.55, to imply a decrease of -4.64% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The AQST share’s 52-week high remains $8.06, putting it -45.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.10. The company has a valuation of $217.95M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 500.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AQST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

After registering a -4.64% downside in the last session, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.76%, and 26.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.74%. Short interest in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) saw shorts transact 2.98 million shares and set a 5.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.40, implying an increase of 63.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AQST has been trading -404.5% off suggested target high and -26.13% from its likely low.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 8.20% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $11.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.87 million.

AQST Dividends

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s Major holders

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 5.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.77% of the shares at 48.68% float percentage. In total, 45.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bratton Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.81 million shares (or 26.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.36 million shares, or about 3.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.05 million.

We also have TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant Small Cap Equity Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 0.49 million shares. This is just over 1.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about 1.67 million.