After Jumping 25.83% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI)?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s traded shares stood at 6.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.82, to imply a decrease of -5.93% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The SPI share’s 52-week high remains $16.18, putting it -137.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.35. The company has a valuation of $167.50M, with an average of 4.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

After registering a -5.93% downside in the last session, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.69 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -5.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.83%, and 34.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.56%. Short interest in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw shorts transact 0.98 million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 43.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPI has been trading -75.95% off suggested target high and -75.95% from its likely low.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out on April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SPI Energy Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. insiders hold 38.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.22% of the shares at 13.33% float percentage. In total, 8.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.57 million shares (or 6.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.04 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.56 million shares. This is just over 6.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13746.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 91823.0.