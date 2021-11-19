ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Thursday – Up 30.82% From The Lows, What Happens Next

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s traded shares stood at 3.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply a decrease of -2.67% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ADMA share’s 52-week high remains $3.11, putting it -113.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $273.79M, with an average of 3.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ADMA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

After registering a -2.67% downside in the last session, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6800 this Thursday, 11/18/21, dropping -2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.18%, and 31.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.13%. Short interest in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) saw shorts transact 12.22 million shares and set a 5.64 days time to cover.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 21.10% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 76.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $18.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.96 million and $13.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 84.70% before jumping 59.80% in the following quarter.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

ADMA Biologics Inc. insiders hold 1.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.88% of the shares at 42.72% float percentage. In total, 41.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.58 million shares (or 12.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nuveen Asset Management with 6.76 million shares, or about 5.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.9 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Nuveen Investment Trust-Nuveen/NWQ Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.36 million shares. This is just over 1.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.49 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 2.61 million.