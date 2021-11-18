Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s traded shares stood at 15.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply an increase of 38.41% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The ZME share’s 52-week high remains $20.52, putting it -881.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $332.67M, with average of 191.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) trade information

After registering a 38.41% upside in the last session, Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2300 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 38.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.40%, and -13.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.70%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.10, implying an increase of 92.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.10 and $27.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZME has been trading -1196.65% off suggested target high and -1196.65% from its likely low.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) estimates and forecasts

ZME Dividends

Zhangmen Education Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zhangmen Education Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s Major holders

Zhangmen Education Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.28% of the shares at 12.28% float percentage. In total, 12.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.15 million shares (or 11.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $211.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with 0.43 million shares, or about 0.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.7 million.