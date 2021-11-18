Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Up 32.67% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 18.85% – Here’s What To Do Now

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s traded shares stood at 3.05 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.10, to imply an increase of 17.01% or $8.59 in intraday trading. The VSCO share’s 52-week high remains $76.00, putting it -28.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.79. The company has a valuation of $4.37B, with average of 1.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VSCO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

After registering a 17.01% upside in the latest session, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.38 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 17.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.75%, and -3.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.85%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.55, implying an increase of 31.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VSCO has been trading -69.2% off suggested target high and -1.52% from its likely low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.28 billion.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has its next earnings report out on November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Victoria’s Secret & Co. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.19% of the shares at 88.57% float percentage. In total, 88.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lone Pine Capital Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.61 million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $475.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.55 million shares, or about 9.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $472.69 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 2.38 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $157.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 105.07 million.