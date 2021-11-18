This Week’s -9.62% Loss In Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) Taught Us Something New

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s traded shares stood at 2.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.51, to imply a decrease of -3.01% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The KPLT share’s 52-week high remains $19.65, putting it -335.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.10. The company has a valuation of $433.19M, with average of 10.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KPLT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

After registering a -3.01% downside in the last session, Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.28 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, dropping -3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.62%, and -7.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.92%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 30.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KPLT has been trading -55.21% off suggested target high and -33.04% from its likely low.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 0 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $77.47 million.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Katapult Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Katapult Holdings Inc. insiders hold 39.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.24% of the shares at 69.90% float percentage. In total, 42.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Iridian Asset Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.68 million shares (or 5.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 5.0 million shares, or about 5.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $54.05 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 90127.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.44 million.