This Is A Time To Build A Position In BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s traded shares stood at 2.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $69.20, to imply an increase of 15.39% or $9.23 in intraday trading. The BJ share’s 52-week high remains $63.66, putting it 8.01% up since that peak but still an impressive 47.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.07. The company has a valuation of $8.03B, with average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BJ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.77.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) trade information

After registering a 15.39% upside in the latest session, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 69.72 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 15.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.88%, and 2.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.86%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.89, implying a decrease of -8.31% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $46.00 and $72.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BJ has been trading -4.05% off suggested target high and 33.53% from its likely low.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.30% this quarter before falling -11.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $3.84 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.08 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 73.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 124.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.10% annually.

BJ Dividends

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 17 and November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s Major holders

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.61% of the shares at 113.05% float percentage. In total, 111.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.38 million shares (or 11.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $734.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.76 million shares, or about 11.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $706.79 million.

We also have Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Putnam Equity Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd holds roughly 4.65 million shares. This is just over 3.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $207.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.32 million, or 3.15% of the shares, all valued at about 173.39 million.