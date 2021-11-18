Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) Down -77.02% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -11.52% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The TEDU share’s 52-week high remains $3.88, putting it -525.81% down since that peak but still an impressive -9.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $39.26M, with average of 551.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Tarena International Inc. (TEDU), translating to a mean rating of 5.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TEDU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) trade information

After registering a -11.52% downside in the latest session, Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8200 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, dropping -11.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.01%, and -34.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.02%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.41, implying an increase of 98.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34.41 and $34.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEDU has been trading -5450.0% off suggested target high and -5450.0% from its likely low.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $58.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $83.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58.55 million and $74.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.50% before jumping 11.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -46.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 27.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.25% annually.

TEDU Dividends

Tarena International Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tarena International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s Major holders

Tarena International Inc. insiders hold 31.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.47% of the shares at 20.97% float percentage. In total, 14.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.39 million shares (or 4.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oasis Management Co Ltd with 0.73 million shares, or about 1.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.04 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 25664.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39522.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19035.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 26268.0.