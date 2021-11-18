Stock Of Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) Dropped By -7.51 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.86, to imply an increase of 1.43% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The CRK share’s 52-week high remains $11.34, putting it -27.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.24. The company has a valuation of $2.13B, with average of 3.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRK a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

After registering a 1.43% upside in the latest session, Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.65 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.79%, and -7.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.14, implying an increase of 32.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRK has been trading -103.16% off suggested target high and -1.58% from its likely low.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 650.00% this quarter before jumping 157.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $397.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $400.88 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 67.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -198.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Comstock Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Comstock Resources Inc. insiders hold 65.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.03% of the shares at 57.99% float percentage. In total, 20.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.41 million shares (or 2.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 5.11 million shares, or about 2.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Integrity Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.99 million shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 million, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about 10.39 million.