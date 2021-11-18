Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Is Down -14.80% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s traded shares stood at 7.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.70, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The ANY share’s 52-week high remains $11.98, putting it -110.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $320.62M, with an average of 12.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the last session, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.18 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.80%, and -25.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 298.60%. Short interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 43.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANY has been trading -75.44% off suggested target high and -75.44% from its likely low.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 66.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sphere 3D Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Sphere 3D Corp. insiders hold 8.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.02% of the shares at 16.34% float percentage. In total, 15.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 2.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with 0.76 million shares, or about 2.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.51 million.

We also have Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund holds roughly 0.9 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22706.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.