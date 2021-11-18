SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT): How Can A Stock Be Down -49.30% Year To Date, But Still Loser

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s traded shares stood at 1.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.52, to imply a decrease of -3.49% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The SLQT share’s 52-week high remains $33.00, putting it -213.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.72. The company has a valuation of $1.77B, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLQT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

After registering a -3.49% downside in the last session, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.62 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, dropping -3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.80%, and -21.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.30%. Short interest in SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw shorts transact 3.71 million shares and set a 2.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.88, implying an increase of 37.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLQT has been trading -99.62% off suggested target high and -23.57% from its likely low.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -3,100.00% this quarter before jumping 50.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $148.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $527.01 million.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 07 and September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SelectQuote Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

SelectQuote Inc. insiders hold 25.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.04% of the shares at 94.48% float percentage. In total, 70.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brookside Equity Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.68 million shares (or 10.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $521.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.62 million shares, or about 6.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $313.26 million.

We also have Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund holds roughly 4.22 million shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $124.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.69 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 108.9 million.