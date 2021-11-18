PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.35, to imply an increase of 0.91% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The PWSC share’s 52-week high remains $36.56, putting it -56.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.57. The company has a valuation of $4.54B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 775.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PWSC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) trade information

After registering a 0.91% upside in the last session, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.00 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.85%, and 0.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.72%. Short interest in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) saw shorts transact 1.2 million shares and set a 1.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.13, implying an increase of 33.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PWSC has been trading -71.31% off suggested target high and -15.63% from its likely low.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $142.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $139.99 million.

PWSC Dividends

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s Major holders

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.86% of the shares at 59.77% float percentage. In total, 58.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Columbia Funds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund with 0.34 million shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jul 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.31 million.