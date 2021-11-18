On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Could Increase In Price By -8.28% Or More

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares stood at 7.94 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.45, to imply an increase of 12.80% or $5.84 in intraday trading. The ONON share’s 52-week high remains $46.70, putting it 9.23% up since that peak but still an impressive 45.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.10. The company has a valuation of $15.84B, with average of 1.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

After registering a 12.80% upside in the last session, On Holding AG (ONON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.87 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 12.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.34%, and 72.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.78, implying a decrease of -14.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.21 and $55.71 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONON has been trading -8.28% off suggested target high and 31.56% from its likely low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. On Holding AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

On Holding AG insiders hold 13.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.47% of the shares at 32.83% float percentage. In total, 28.47% institutions holds shares in the company.