Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.00, to imply a decrease of -2.16% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NBRV share’s 52-week high remains $4.68, putting it -368.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $60.21M, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 728.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NBRV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

After registering a -2.16% downside in the latest session, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1200 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, dropping -2.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.07%, and -15.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.85%. Short interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw shorts transact 0.94 million shares and set a 2.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBRV has been trading -300.0% off suggested target high and -300.0% from its likely low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 75.60% this quarter before jumping 82.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 407.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $7.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.29 million and $2.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 482.50% before jumping 270.70% in the following quarter.

NBRV Dividends

Nabriva Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Nabriva Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.88% of the shares at 6.91% float percentage. In total, 6.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.34 million shares (or 2.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.87 million shares, or about 1.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.17 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1.13 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.