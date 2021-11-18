KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Recovered 35.68% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 44.49% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s traded shares stood at 2.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.57, to imply a decrease of -0.59% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The KEY share’s 52-week high remains $24.57, putting it -4.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.16. The company has a valuation of $22.18B, with an average of 6.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for KeyCorp (KEY), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give KEY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

After registering a -0.59% downside in the latest session, KeyCorp (KEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.36 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, dropping -0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.79%, and 2.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.49%. Short interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw shorts transact 26.09 million shares and set a 2.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.12, implying an increase of 6.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KEY has been trading -23.04% off suggested target high and 10.9% from its likely low.

KeyCorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 31.70% this quarter before falling -5.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.75 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.76 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.69 billion and $1.84 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.50% before dropping -4.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -21.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.40% annually.

KEY Dividends

KeyCorp has its next earnings report out between January 19 and January 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KeyCorp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.74, with the share yield ticking at 3.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.39%.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

KeyCorp insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.65% of the shares at 86.09% float percentage. In total, 85.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 112.38 million shares (or 12.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 81.08 million shares, or about 8.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.67 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KeyCorp (KEY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 27.44 million shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $566.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.61 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 446.22 million.