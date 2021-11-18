It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) At $10.54.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares stood at 2.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 7.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.54, to imply a decrease of -3.57% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The BTBT share’s 52-week high remains $33.00, putting it -213.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.97. The company has a valuation of $584.02M, with average of 11.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

After registering a -3.57% downside in the last session, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.02 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, dropping -3.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.07%, and -7.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.89%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 24.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTBT has been trading -32.83% off suggested target high and -32.83% from its likely low.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital Inc. insiders hold 20.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.34% of the shares at 24.29% float percentage. In total, 19.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.98 million shares (or 1.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.68 million shares, or about 1.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.66 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 0.83 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 3.96 million.