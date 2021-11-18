Is Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Expensive At $7.02? Check These Facts.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s traded shares stood at 106.81 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.02, to imply an increase of 140.41% or $4.1 in intraday trading. The LGVN share’s 52-week high remains $12.48, putting it -77.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.84. The company has a valuation of $56.76M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 121.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

After registering a 140.41% upside in the latest session, Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.37 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 140.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.05%, and -23.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.59%. Short interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.09, implying an increase of 41.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.09 and $12.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LGVN has been trading -72.22% off suggested target high and -72.22% from its likely low.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Longeveron Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Longeveron Inc. insiders hold 251.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.06% of the shares at -2.02% float percentage. In total, 3.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 30000.0 shares (or 0.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 14700.0 shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $96873.0.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd holds roughly 423.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2787.0