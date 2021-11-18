IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) Wednesday’s Performance: Up 24.28% From The Lows, Now What?

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s traded shares stood at 3.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.73, to imply an increase of 17.69% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The IMV share’s 52-week high remains $4.60, putting it -165.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $175.46M, with average of 327.60K shares over the past 3 months.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) trade information

After registering a 17.69% upside in the last session, IMV Inc. (IMV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 17.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.61%, and 9.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.83%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.70, implying an increase of 74.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMV has been trading -709.25% off suggested target high and -1.16% from its likely low.

IMV Inc. (IMV) estimates and forecasts

IMV Dividends

IMV Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IMV Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s Major holders

IMV Inc. insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.09% of the shares at 24.27% float percentage. In total, 24.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ruffer LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 9.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.27 million shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.89 million.

We also have Jacob Discovery Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IMV Inc. (IMV) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Jacob Discovery Fd holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26492.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 64375.0.