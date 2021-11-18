How Much Is Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s traded shares stood at 2.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.49, to imply a decrease of -10.11% or -$0.96 in intraday trading. The CTOS share’s 52-week high remains $11.36, putting it -33.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.12. The company has a valuation of $2.38B, with average of 539.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTOS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) trade information

After registering a -10.11% downside in the latest session, Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.36 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, dropping -10.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.30%, and 14.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 29.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTOS has been trading -41.34% off suggested target high and -41.34% from its likely low.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -90.30% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 277.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $346.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $366.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $71.2 million and $83.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 386.40% before jumping 340.60% in the following quarter.

CTOS Dividends

Custom Truck One Source Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Custom Truck One Source Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)’s Major holders

Custom Truck One Source Inc. insiders hold 5.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.46% of the shares at 91.04% float percentage. In total, 86.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 148.6 million shares (or 60.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.41 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ECP ControlCo, LLC with 25.74 million shares, or about 10.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $245.04 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.53 million shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 9.78 million.