Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) Stocks Fall -20.80% YTD; What Next For It?

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.17, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The FLXN share’s 52-week high remains $13.66, putting it -48.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.30. The company has a valuation of $460.93M, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FLXN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) trade information

After registering a 0.33% upside in the latest session, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.23 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.08%, and -1.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.80%. Short interest in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) saw shorts transact 5.67 million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.20, implying an increase of 18.12% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLXN has been trading -30.86% off suggested target high and -9.05% from its likely low.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -22.50% this quarter before jumping 14.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $30.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.46 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.31 million and $24.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.70% before jumping 23.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 35.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

FLXN Dividends

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s Major holders

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.20% of the shares at 95.63% float percentage. In total, 92.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.29 million shares (or 8.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 4.19 million shares, or about 8.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $34.45 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.28 million shares. This is just over 6.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.2 million, or 4.38% of the shares, all valued at about 18.14 million.