Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) Could Increase In Price By 80.22% Or More

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s traded shares stood at 3.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.32, to imply a decrease of -2.32% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The GSM share’s 52-week high remains $11.25, putting it -78.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 90.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $1.18B, with an average of 1.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GSM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

After registering a -2.32% downside in the last session, Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.24 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, dropping -2.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.22%, and -17.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 285.37%. Short interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw shorts transact 1.49 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.08, implying a decrease of -485.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.90 and $1.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSM has been trading 80.22% off suggested target high and 85.76% from its likely low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 34.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC has its next earnings report out between August 31 and September 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ferroglobe PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Ferroglobe PLC insiders hold 51.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.79% of the shares at 59.02% float percentage. In total, 28.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.07 million shares (or 2.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 4.06 million shares, or about 2.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $24.82 million.

We also have American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 1.82 million shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.37 million, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about 8.36 million.