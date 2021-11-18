Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s traded shares stood at 1.95 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.50, to imply a decrease of -2.10% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The CLM share’s 52-week high remains $14.75, putting it -9.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.75. The company has a valuation of $1.07B, with an average of 1.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) trade information

After registering a -2.10% downside in the latest session, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.64, dropping -2.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.90%, and 4.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.57%. Short interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) saw shorts transact 96500.0 shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) estimates and forecasts

CLM Dividends

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.92, with the share yield ticking at 13.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 20.81%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)’s Major holders

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.34% of the shares at 12.34% float percentage. In total, 12.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SIT Investment Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.12 million shares (or 7.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Yakira Capital Management, Inc. with 1.76 million shares, or about 2.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $20.42 million.

We also have RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-Vivaldi Multi-Strategy Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24265.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 0.28 million.