Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) On Wednesday – Down -11.09% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s traded shares stood at 38.75 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.68, to imply a decrease of -11.66% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The CLOV share’s 52-week high remains $28.85, putting it -407.92% down since that peak but still an impressive -11.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.31. The company has a valuation of $2.70B, with an average of 17.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CLOV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

After registering a -11.66% downside in the latest session, Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.68 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, dropping -11.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.45%, and -18.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.66%. Short interest in Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw shorts transact 31.02 million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.80, implying an increase of 35.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLOV has been trading -76.06% off suggested target high and -23.24% from its likely low.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 115.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $417.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $421.53 million.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clover Health Investments Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Clover Health Investments Corp. insiders hold 14.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.71% of the shares at 63.90% float percentage. In total, 54.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 96.33 million shares (or 40.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.53 million shares, or about 4.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $126.94 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.15 million shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.77 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 36.85 million.