ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Loss Of -17.93 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.70, to imply an increase of 12.59% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The CLIR share’s 52-week high remains $6.00, putting it -252.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $43.16M, with average of 160.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLIR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) trade information

After registering a 12.59% upside in the latest session, ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8900 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 12.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.79%, and -17.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.46%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 71.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLIR has been trading -252.94% off suggested target high and -252.94% from its likely low.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) estimates and forecasts

CLIR Dividends

ClearSign Technologies Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ClearSign Technologies Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s Major holders

ClearSign Technologies Corporation insiders hold 19.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.95% of the shares at 12.43% float percentage. In total, 9.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.08 million shares (or 3.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stifel Financial Corporation with 0.39 million shares, or about 1.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.78 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.59 million shares. This is just over 1.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 2.16 million.