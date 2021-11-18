Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2021, The Stock Is Up 148.20% Year-To-Date

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.23, to imply an increase of 6.21% or $4.63 in intraday trading. The BBWI share’s 52-week high remains $77.44, putting it 2.26% up since that peak but still an impressive 65.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.14. The company has a valuation of $19.93B, with an average of 2.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBWI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

After registering a 6.21% upside in the latest session, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 82.00 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 6.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.38%, and 12.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 148.20%. Short interest in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) saw shorts transact 13.16 million shares and set a 5.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.47, implying an increase of 9.42% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $75.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBWI has been trading -32.53% off suggested target high and 5.34% from its likely low.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -47.80% this quarter before jumping 12.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.6 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.95 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 326.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.00% annually.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bath & Body Works Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 0.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

Bath & Body Works Inc. insiders hold 5.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.98% of the shares at 88.71% float percentage. In total, 83.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lone Pine Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 26.27 million shares (or 9.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.89 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.73 million shares, or about 9.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.78 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.3 million shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $454.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.87 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 350.61 million.