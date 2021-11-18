At $18.40 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) Is Worth A Gamble

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s traded shares stood at 13.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.40, to imply an increase of 30.96% or $4.35 in intraday trading. The EYPT share’s 52-week high remains $21.50, putting it -16.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.90. The company has a valuation of $521.09M, with average of 413.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EYPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

After registering a 30.96% upside in the last session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.50 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 30.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.62%, and 54.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 179.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.00, implying an increase of 52.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EYPT has been trading -307.61% off suggested target high and -30.43% from its likely low.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before jumping 63.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $9.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.7 million and $7.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -37.30% before jumping 48.10% in the following quarter.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 12.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.85% of the shares at 78.77% float percentage. In total, 68.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Essex Woodlands Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.19 million shares (or 14.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 2.89 million shares, or about 10.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $29.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.6 million shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 6.63 million.