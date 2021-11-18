American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Added 2.89 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares stood at 3.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.88, to imply an increase of 4.34% or $1.16 in intraday trading. The AEO share’s 52-week high remains $38.99, putting it -39.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.50. The company has a valuation of $4.43B, with average of 4.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AEO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.6.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

After registering a 4.34% upside in the latest session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.72 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 4.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.89%, and 5.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.08, implying an increase of 28.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $49.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEO has been trading -75.75% off suggested target high and 3.16% from its likely low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 71.40% this quarter before jumping 35.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.5 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -212.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.70% annually.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 2.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders hold 6.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.25% of the shares at 118.38% float percentage. In total, 110.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 25.14 million shares (or 14.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $648.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.17 million shares, or about 12.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $546.21 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 8.78 million shares. This is just over 5.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $226.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.25 million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about 159.58 million.