After A Decline Of -31.8% From The High, Can InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Recover Quickly?

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.22, to imply an increase of 7.41% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The IFRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.88, putting it -31.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $203.01M, with average of 2.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give IFRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

After registering a 7.41% upside in the last session, InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.69 this Wednesday, 11/17/21, jumping 7.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.78%, and 88.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.78%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.31, implying an increase of 37.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.16 and $13.85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IFRX has been trading -165.33% off suggested target high and 58.62% from its likely low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.10% this quarter before jumping 7.70% for the next one.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InflaRx N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

InflaRx N.V. insiders hold 14.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.58% of the shares at 30.06% float percentage. In total, 25.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Suvretta Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.29 million shares (or 7.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Great Point Partners LLC with 2.2 million shares, or about 5.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.53 million.

We also have Pacific Select Fund-International Small Cap Portfolio and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Pacific Select Fund-International Small Cap Portfolio holds roughly 81600.0 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16134.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 41787.0.