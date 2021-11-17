Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.32 million Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $101.81 changed hands at -$2.32 or -2.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.14B. ZEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.64% off its 52-week high of $166.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $92.00, which suggests the last value was 9.64% up since then. When we look at Zendesk Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Analysts gave the Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ZEN as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zendesk Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) trade information

Instantly ZEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 105.31 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.24%, with the 5-day performance at 3.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is -16.54% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZEN’s forecast low is $115.00 with $193.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zendesk Inc. will rise 63.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $369.91 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Zendesk Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $380.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $283.5 million and $294.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Zendesk Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.50% per year.

ZEN Dividends

Zendesk Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Zendesk Inc. shares while 97.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.80%. There are 97.66% institutions holding the Zendesk Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.38% of the shares, roughly 11.26 million ZEN shares worth $1.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.58% or 7.9 million shares worth $1.14 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.48 million shares estimated at $502.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million shares worth around $483.89 million.