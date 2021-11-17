Will Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) In 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 2.97 million Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $248.31 changing hands around $3.53 or 1.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $169.40B. LOW’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.64% off its 52-week high of $246.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $146.72, which suggests the last value was 40.91% up since then. When we look at Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

Analysts gave the Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended LOW as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.36.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) trade information

Instantly LOW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 255.22 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.50%, with the 5-day performance at 4.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is 10.39% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $242.48, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LOW’s forecast low is $210.00 with $281.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lowe’s Companies Inc. will rise 19.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.06 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $19.69 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Lowe’s Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 41.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.65% per year.

LOW Dividends

Lowe’s Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 17. The 1.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares while 74.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.06%. There are 74.02% institutions holding the Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 58.97 million LOW shares worth $11.96 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.06% or 48.86 million shares worth $9.91 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 20.19 million shares estimated at $3.92 billion under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 14.68 million shares worth around $2.85 billion.