Why To Invest In Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.22 million Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.74 changing hands around $0.24 or 15.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $135.41M. JG’s current price is a discount, trading about -532.18% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.44, which suggests the last value was 17.24% up since then. When we look at Aurora Mobile Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.61K.

Analysts gave the Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Mobile Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Instantly JG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 15.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.87%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is -1.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JG’s forecast low is $26.19 with $29.06 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1570.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1405.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.76 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aurora Mobile Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $13.61 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Aurora Mobile Limited earnings to decrease by -103.10%.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 08 and September 13.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares while 19.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.65%. There are 19.37% institutions holding the Aurora Mobile Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.21% of the shares, roughly 7.59 million JG shares worth $32.09 million.

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.08% or 6.54 million shares worth $27.68 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $1.7 million under it, the former controlled 0.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 37203.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.