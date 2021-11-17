Why Should You Invest In Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD)?

In the latest trading session, 2.49 million Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.56 changed hands at -$0.54 or -3.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.52B. VOD’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.85% off its 52-week high of $20.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.67, which suggests the last value was 5.72% up since then. When we look at Vodafone Group Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.30 million.

Analysts gave the Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VOD as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vodafone Group Plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Instantly VOD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.34 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -3.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.31%, with the 5-day performance at 4.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is 5.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VOD’s forecast low is $16.10 with $30.87 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -98.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Vodafone Group Plc earnings to increase by 112.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.00% per year.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 6.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.06. It is important to note, however, that the 6.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.52 per year.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Vodafone Group Plc shares while 9.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.41%. There are 9.41% institutions holding the Vodafone Group Plc stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.08% of the shares, roughly 29.81 million VOD shares worth $510.64 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 24.12 million shares worth $413.18 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund. With 10.81 million shares estimated at $204.89 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 7.17 million shares worth around $122.9 million.